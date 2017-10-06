Musk cites Puerto Rico efforts in delay for Tesla semi reveal

Tesla is delaying its semi truck unveiling by more than two weeks, as the company diverts resources toward fixing Model 3 bottlenecks and producing more batteries for Puerto Rico and other areas in need.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello is expected to speak with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday, according to a spokesman for the government of Puerto Rico.

Musk tweeted out the update on the semi Friday afternoon.

The event had previously been tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26.

Musk added that people on the waiting list for the Model 3 would hear more as soon as Tesla could provide information, and that the company is "deep in production hell."

Musk said the design studio for non-employee Model 3 reservation holders would go live in "probably 6-8 weeks."

Musk had exchanged tweets earlier with Rossello about the possibility of using Tesla solar panels and batteries to help restore power to the island of 3.4 million people.

"I am very serious about considering innovative technology," Rossello said during a Friday press conference. He added that he is interested in green energy generation in Puerto Rico, and that he wants to meet the island's energy needs as quickly as possible while still considering technologies that may better protect Puerto Rico's energy infrastructure in the future.

Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria last month.