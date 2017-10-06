Restaurants and hotels were the biggest job losers last month, thanks to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Hurricanes swept through the latest monthly jobs report, and a closer look at where jobs were lost in September helps explain exactly which industries felt the impact.

The biggest loser, by far, was the leisure and hospitality industry, which saw a net loss of 111,000 jobs. The bulk of that came from restaurants and bars that closed during the storm.

Bad weather often depresses hiring and keeps temporary workers home, whether they're involved in shooting a movie on location or building a new home. Both of those categories showed job losses last month.

So did "credit intermediation" – a category that includes home mortgages, which fell nearly 10 percent in the week after Hurricane Irma made landfall.

After a solid year of strong job reports growth, the government Friday said that the U.S. payrolls shrank by 33,000 last month. That was the first net loss in the monthly job tally in seven years.

It came as no surprise to economists that the September jobs numbers were weak, after back-to -back hurricanes pounded the Southeast.

Of course, some sectors lost jobs for reasons unrelated to last month's hurricanes. Retailers continued to see job losses in multiple categories, from department stores to appliance dealers, as more consumers shop online.