Fresh uncertainty about the leadership of the United Kingdom has erupted, sending the value of the pound lower.

Former Conservative Chairman Grant Shapps has broken cover to admit he is leading a plot to force Prime Minister Theresa May to call a leadership election.

Following the open challenge to May's premiership, the pound fell and at 9 a.m. was 0.44 percent lower against the dollar at $1.3059.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Shapps said as many as 30 MPs backed him and felt the question of who should lead Britain would not be "to bury our heads in the sand and hope things will get better."

Shapps said May had failed to successfully relaunch the U.K. Conservative Party after the recent general election that saw her the party lose its majority and forced into coalition rule with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Shapps added: "I believe Theresa May is a very decent person and unfortunately fought an election that didn't work out. We've not really managed to see that relaunch."