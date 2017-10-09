3 ways that Spain could react if Catalonia declares independence

With Catalan separatists contemplating whether to declare independence for the autonomous region, experts have detailed how the national government could react as tensions in the region rise.
The illegal October 1 referendum recorded 90 percent of Catalans voting in favor of independence, yet under half of the population voted, according to the Catalonia government. Meanwhile, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy denounced that a referendum had even occurred.
Here, CNBC outlines the options that the Spanish government could take if Catalonia declares independence: