3 ways that Spain could react if Catalonia declares independence

It would take a few days for this process to occur, as Rajoy would have to formally notify Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and the Catalan government, and then put it up for a vote in the Senate if Puigdemont were to reject the notification. As Rajoy's party represents a majority in the Senate, the article would most likely pass.

Once enacted, the entire Catalan parliament, made up of 135 members, would be dissolved and new regional elections would have to occur within the next two months, explained Marina Díaz Cristóbal, a professor of history and political science in Barcelona. Members of the current parliament could run again if they were not involved in illegal activities, she added.

"The risks of taking this road would be exacerbating the (pro-independence) movement," said Cristóbal.

Also, there is nothing preventing Catalonians from simply electing another extreme pro-separatist as president.