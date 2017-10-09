Elon Musk’s offer to rebuild Puerto Rico’s electricity grid is a game-changer

Elon Musk has a remarkable sense of timing. But even by his standards, his offer to help salvage and upgrade Puerto Rico's power grid in the wake of Hurricane Maria is a master stroke:
tweet
In one sense, the damage to Puerto Rico's infrastructure from the storm and years of neglect makes Musk's offer to help an obvious move.
But this isn't just another example of Musk using his Twitter feed and other media to take advantage of events in the 24-hour news cycle. The opportunity he and Tesla appear to be willing to take on wouldn't have been possible without more than two decade's worth of changing American attitudes about big government and its limitations.
Before Hurricane Andrew hit Florida in 1992, the idea that the President of the United States or the federal government as a whole could be publicly criticized in mainstream circles for their response to a storm was really unheard of. But then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton seized on President George H.W. Bush's seemingly detached response and delays in storm relief and storms have been politicized ever since. President George W. Bush certainly learned that lesson the hard way after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which marked a turning point in his approval polls from which he would never recover.
Katrina also produced a national consensus that the Bush team had failed in the storm's wake and the solution was finding a way to getting a better government. The war in Iraq was also starting to go stale in the public's mind at that time, so the Republican losses in the 2006 midterm elections that followed both that development and Katrina were no surprise.
But even before the politics got in the way, the conventional wisdom was that only the federal government with all of its resources could be expected to execute all significant levels of natural disaster relief and rebuilding. With the exception of the most ardent anti-government types, that has been the accepted truth.
Until now.
Let's start with the charity/aid aspect. One example that stood out was a recent piece in USA Today that showed how faith groups were taking the lead in providing aid to Harvey victims, albeit with FEMA coordination.