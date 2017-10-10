    Apocalyptic images from the deadly fires in Northern California

    An aerial photo of the devastation left behind from the North Bay wildfires north of San Francisco, California, October 9, 2017
    California Highway Patrol | Golden Gate Division | Reuters

    Fifteen wildfires ravaged thousands of acres in Northern California this week, killing at least 11 people and destroying over 1,500 commercial and residential buildings. The blaze started on Sun., Oct. 8, and quickly spread through wine country and residential areas. Schools and hospitals were evacuated, and flames threatened the wine operations in Sonoma and Napa counties.

    Officials say around 20,000 people had been evacuated from their homes as the fires spread across 73,000 acres, fanned by high temperatures and dry conditions. California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in the affected counties.

    • Smoke and flames rise as a wildfire from the Santa Rosa and Napa Valley moves through the area in California, on October 10, 2017.
      Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

    • Before and after: A neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California

      Ashes and concrete foundations are all that remain on Tuesday of many homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa.

      A before and after view of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California on Oct. 10th, 2017.
      Google Earth | Reuters

    • Extensive damage to Santa Rosa's Hilton Hotel 

      Charred walls remain at the Hilton Hotel in Santa Rosa, with large portions of its roof burned away.

      A before and after view of the Hilton Hotel in Santa Rosa, Calif. on October 10, 2017.
      Google Earth | AP

    • Homes completely lost 

      Firefighters could only monitor some blazes as suburban homes burned in Santa Rosa.

      A firefighter monitors a house burning in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
      Jeff Chiu | AP

    • Residents battling extreme elements

      A resident in Glen Ellen, California, leaps from a rooftop as he rushes to save his home as an out of control wildfire moves through the area.

      A resident rushes to save his home as an out of control wildfire moves through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California.
      Getty Images

    • An apocalyptic sight in the Napa wine region

      A truck burns in the Napa wine region of Northern California as fires ravaged the area.

      A truck burns as fire ravages the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region.
      Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

    • An out of control wildfire engulfs a barn

      Fire consumes a barn as an out of control wildfire moves through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California.
      Getty Images

    • Heroic efforts by firefighters as they protect homes

      Napa County firefighter James George hoses down a fireline approaching a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif.
      Rich Pedroncelli | AP

    • Husks are left of damaged buildings after wildfires move on 

      The remains of a damaged buildings are seen after a wildfire moved through the area in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley in California, United States on October 10, 2017 leaving at least 10 people dead and destroying homes and businesses in their path.
      Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

    • Little remains of a building at the Signarello Estate winery in Napa

      The remains of the fire damaged Signarello Estate winery after an out of control wildfire moved through the area on October 9, 2017 in Napa, California.
      Getty Images

    • A homeowner searches among the ruins left behind by the wildfires in Santa Rosa

      Kristine Pond reacts as she searches the remains of her family's home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
      Jeff Chiu | AP

