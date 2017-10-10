    ×

    Beer, Wine & Spirits

    Fires burn through at least five wineries in Napa and Sonoma valleys

    • Napa Valley Vintners has reached out to all its members and received updates from more than 100 of them.
    • In addition to the five in Napa that sustained significant or total losses, at least nine reported damage to their winery, outbuildings or surrounding vineyards.
    • Signorello Estate, a family-owned winery on Napa's Silverado Trail, was destroyed in the Atlas Peak Fire.
    The charred remains of the Signorello Estate winery are seen Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif.
    Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP
    The charred remains of the Signorello Estate winery are seen Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif.

    At least five wineries in northern California have sustained total or very significant losses as fires continue to blaze through the region, according to the Napa Valley Vintners and the Sonoma County Vintners.

    Some 17 fires have burned more than 115,000 acres in California, torching more than 1,500 homes and commercial structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. At least 13 people have died and many have been reported missing.

    Napa Valley Vintners has reached out to all its members and received updates from more than 100 of them. Four in that county sustained significant or total losses, and at least nine reported damage to their winery, outbuildings or surrounding vineyards.

    The association declined to disclose the names of those affected.

    In Sonoma County, Paradise Ridge Winery burned down. There have been reports of others, but Michael Haney, director of membership for the Sonoma County Vintners, could not confirm them Tuesday. The situation remains fluid, he said.

    The Napa Valley numbers could change, as the association has yet to hear from some members in the most vulnerable areas of Napa County. Some owners have not yet been able to reach their properties and assess the damage.

    The Signorello Estate winery burns in the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017.
    Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

    Signorello Estate, a family-owned winery on Napa's Silverado Trail, was destroyed in the Atlas Peak Fire. The winemaker, winemaking and vineyard teams were at the winery trying to fight the fire but retreated when it overcame the building, wrote owner and co-winemaker Ray Signorello Jr. in a Facebook post Tuesday.

    The winery's 25 employees are safe, he said.

    This year's grapes have been harvested and were inside fermentation tanks; staff have been so far unable to access the property and check on them and the vineyards, Signorello's sommelier Ronald Plunkett told CNBC on Tuesday.

    Signorello's Chardonnay vines are 38 years old, Plunkett said. If those are burned, the winery must plant new ones. It would take about five years for those to produce wine. And even then, the resulting wine would not taste the same.

    "It's like getting punched in the stomach," he said. "I just got back from vacation, looking forward to going back to work because ... it's not work to me. It's a passion."

    The winery produces less than 5,000 cases of wine per year, he said, and the employees are like family.

    "This is devastating to us because this is kind of our home," he said.

    Harvest is underway in the region, and Napa Valley Vintners estimates 90 percent of the grapes were picked before the fires started on Sunday. Of those remaining on vines, almost all are Cabernet Sauvignon, and the association's winemakers do not expect smoke from the fire to affect them because the variety is thick-skinned and ready for harvest.

    Haney said the same is true in Sonoma County.

    The thickness of skin on grapes likely affects how rapidly smoke is stored, said Justine Vanden Heuvel, associate professor of enology and viticulture at Cornell University. Winemaking techniques can affect how smoky the final products taste. Plus, smoke taint tends to be less noticeable in wines that are more complex and are stored in oak barrels, such as Cabernet Sauvignon.

    Overall, Napa Valley Vintners said, it is too soon to say how the fires will affect this year's vintage or estimate their economic impact on the region's wine industry.

    For its part, Signorello has about 500 members who subscribe to its wine program, Plunkett said. The winery has received an outpouring of sympathy from members and neighbors.

    The Sonoma County Vintners' office has been "inundated" with support and well wishes from people in the U.S. and even outside the country, Haney said.

    "You can't imagine how wonderful and helpful it has been to all of us," he said. "And I want to say thank you."