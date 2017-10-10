Snapchat is making it easier to do everything you need to do inside its app, including booking restaurants and ordering a ride.

The company announced on Tuesday it was introducing Context Cards, a feature that allows outside companies to include their services inside the app. TripAdvisor, Foursquare, Michelin, goop, OpenTable, Resy, Bookatable, Uber and Lyft are among the companies included at launch. Snap did not disclose financial terms on the partnerships.

"With Context Cards, Snaps have become the visual starting point for learning more about the world, empowering our community to get more information about anything that catches their eye," the company wrote in a blog post.