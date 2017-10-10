Stocks hit record highs after Wal-Mart announces $20 billion buyback

"There's been some pressure from Corporate America to improve performance, and I think this is a reflection of that," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. "Also, bigger companies tend to be harder to manage and grow."

This round of corporate news comes as most major companies get set to release their quarterly results.

BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, is set to report third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday before the bell. Big banks such as Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are scheduled to report later this week.

S&P 500 third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 4 percent on a year-over-year basis, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, head of U.S. equity strategy and global quant research at JPMorgan Securities, said in a note Tuesday: "The macro backdrop remains supportive for earnings growth (y/y) with lower USD (especially favorable for Technology, Healthcare, and Industrials), a goldilocks scenario for Financials with expanding [net-interest margins] and multi-decade low credit costs, and rising commodity prices."

The first two quarters of the year saw stellar earnings growth, with first and second-quarter profits rising 15.5 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively.

Looking ahead, Lakos-Bujas said next year's earnings upside will be "largely dependent on the implementation of a successful tax deal." He also said that even a "moderate" tax cut could contribute about $10 to the S&P 500's consensus earnings per share. "If this scenario becomes base-case, we see S&P 500 drifting higher to ~2,700, which is an upside risk to our existing price target of 2,550."

Equities have recently jumped to record highs on the back of solid economic data and renewed hopes of tax reform. However, a spat between influential U.S. senator Bob Corker and President Donald Trump raises questions about the likelihood of a plan moving forward.