    Stocks hit record highs after Wal-Mart announces $20 billion buyback

    • Retail giant Wal-Mart announced a $20 billion buyback before the bell and reiterated its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year.
    • Pfizer said it was thinking about selling or spinning off its consumer health-care business.
    • Honeywell announced it plans to spin off its Home Products and Transportation Systems businesses into two separate public companies by the end of next year.
    • This round of corporate news comes as most major companies get set to release their quarterly results.

    U.S. stocks rose to record highs on Tuesday as Wall Street sifted through a slew of corporate news.

    The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high shortly after the open, rising 64 points. Wal-Mart contributed the most to the gains.

    The Nasdaq composite also reached an all-time high, advancing 0.4 percent.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent, with consumer staples rising 0.8 percent to lead advancers. The index also notched a record intraday high.

    Retail giant Wal-Mart announced a $20 billion buyback before the bell and reiterated its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year. The company also said it plans to add 1,000 online grocery pick-up locations at its U.S. stores in fiscal 2019. The news sent the Dow component more than 4 percent higher.

    Pfizer, another Dow component, said Tuesday it was thinking about selling or spinning off its consumer health-care business, which generates $3.4 billion in annual sales. Pfizer's stock rose approximately 0.5 percent.

    Meanwhile, Honeywell announced it plans to spin off its Home Products and Transportation Systems businesses into two separate public companies by the end of next year.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters

    "There's been some pressure from Corporate America to improve performance, and I think this is a reflection of that," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. "Also, bigger companies tend to be harder to manage and grow."

    This round of corporate news comes as most major companies get set to release their quarterly results.

    BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, is set to report third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday before the bell. Big banks such as Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are scheduled to report later this week.

    S&P 500 third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 4 percent on a year-over-year basis, according to S&P Capital IQ.

    Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, head of U.S. equity strategy and global quant research at JPMorgan Securities, said in a note Tuesday: "The macro backdrop remains supportive for earnings growth (y/y) with lower USD (especially favorable for Technology, Healthcare, and Industrials), a goldilocks scenario for Financials with expanding [net-interest margins] and multi-decade low credit costs, and rising commodity prices."

    The first two quarters of the year saw stellar earnings growth, with first and second-quarter profits rising 15.5 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively.

    Looking ahead, Lakos-Bujas said next year's earnings upside will be "largely dependent on the implementation of a successful tax deal." He also said that even a "moderate" tax cut could contribute about $10 to the S&P 500's consensus earnings per share. "If this scenario becomes base-case, we see S&P 500 drifting higher to ~2,700, which is an upside risk to our existing price target of 2,550."

    Equities have recently jumped to record highs on the back of solid economic data and renewed hopes of tax reform. However, a spat between influential U.S. senator Bob Corker and President Donald Trump raises questions about the likelihood of a plan moving forward.

