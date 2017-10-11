Delta is expected to report lower third-quarter earnings

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines on Wednesday to report a decline in quarterly profits, compared with the year-earlier period.

The No. 2 U.S. airline is expected to post quarterly earnings per share of $1.53, a drop of 10 percent from the July to September period of 2016. Estimates ranged from $1.50 to $1.63 per share.

Revenue is estimated to have climbed 5.2 percent to $11.03 billion in the quarter.

Forecasts for Delta's domestic competitors also point to lower quarterly earnings as airlines grapple with how to grow profits with persistently low fares, and higher labor and fuel costs.

Delta executives will likely address the impact from deadly storms that hit carriers' hubs late this summer as well as a bitter trade dispute between two Delta suppliers, Boeing and Bombardier.