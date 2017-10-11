Netscape co-founder's new venture aims to be like Google's Nest, but for mansions

Netscape founder Jim Clark wants to secure your mansion before Google can get around to it.

The entrepreneur and investor is getting into the building management system market with his new venture, CommandScape, and he's not worried about existing, smaller systems, he told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" Wednesday.

"I don't actually think about Nest," Clark said. "Let's face it, Google, Apple, most of these companies are aiming at the everyman market. We're aiming at that not-so-everyman market and commercial market."

CommandScape will integrate lighting systems, heating and cooling and entertainment systems "wrapped in a cybersecurity envelope," Clark said. The venture is privately funded and eyeing a small investment round to finish out the year, he said.

"Nest and various solutions from Apple and Google just aren't adequate for a big building," Clark said. "They'll use wireless cameras, and they don't employ certificates in the way we do — not that they couldn't."

"We're just not competing with them," he said.

Nest, owned by Google-parent Alphabet, launched a home security system in September including a smart doorbell and motion sensor-activated cameras.