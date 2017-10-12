China is about to reveal important economic data at a very pivotal time for the country

China is expected to report strong trade data on Friday just days ahead of a major Communist Party Congress.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected an 8.8 percent rise in Chinese exports in September from a year ago in dollar terms. Imports were forecast to jump 13.5 percent in the same period.

China's August exports were up 5.5 percent from a year ago in dollar terms, while imports were up 13.3 percent in dollar terms.

China's August trade balance was $41.99 billion, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China's economic data have been showing robust growth ahead of leadership changes set to happen at the upcoming Party Congress.

But many expect the mainland's economy to slow in the later part of the year due to a crackdown on debt and as the property market cools.