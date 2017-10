First Look: The investors hit the streets of downtown Miami

Investors Jeremy Bloom, Dhani Jones, Shawn Johnson East and Shaun Neff are in downtown Miami to experience the latest outdoor products designed for the streets – including a three-wheel electric scooter and a smart gauge that can improve driving performance. Will an entrepreneur walk away with the investment deal of a lifetime?

Check out a sneak peek above.

About "Adventure Capitalists"

Thrill-seeking investors Shawn Johnson, Dhani Jones and Jeremy Bloom travel the country to test products in extreme conditions and potentially offer investments. In each one-hour episode, four separate entrepreneurs showcase products designed for outdoor adventure. These cutting-edge products and inventions run the gamut; from outerwear that can insulate against freezing temperatures (even when wet), to a robotic fishing lure that brings dead bait back to life and a full suspension mountain bike that can trek over any terrain. The adventure capitalists then put these innovations to the test, often in harsh conditions, to determine which are actually worthy of an investment.