Domino's Pizza CEO says voice ordering and self-driving cars could be the future of delivery

Domino's Pizza President and CEO Patrick Doyle told CNBC on Thursday that pizza delivery is getting a major reboot.

"We've been talking about natural voice as how we think people are going to interact with technology for a while. We started investing in it three or four years ago," Doyle told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer in an exclusive interview.

Now, Doyle's starting to see his pizza-meets-tech giant's investments bear fruit, he told Cramer.

"Alexa, now, of our AnyWare suite of products, has been really the strongest for us in terms of total number of orders. That keeps growing," the CEO said. "Google Home's doing well. We're looking at other ways we can use that. So that's important from an ordering perspective."

Doyle also highlighted Domino's partnership with Ford to test self-driving cars for pizza delivery. Announced in August, the project will be a continuation of Domino's tech-enabled delivery experiments, which have included drone and robot delivery tests.

"[With] this relationship with Ford and the testing we've been doing on autonomous vehicles, we're figuring out new ways to deliver to people. It's going to take some time, but we're excited about it," Doyle said.

The CEO also touched upon his company's Thursday earnings report, which seemed to have disappointed investors despite the company's top and bottom line beat and 8.4 percent domestic same-store sales growth.

A key metric for the retail industry, same-store sales results often serve as a litmus test for how companies are faring year-over-year.

"I'll take 8 and a half [percent] all day long," Doyle said, pointing to his company's near-40 percent cumulative growth over the last four years.

International sales, which weighed on Domino's earnings last quarter, also seemed to bounce back this time around.

"The international business is back in that range of 3 to 6 [percent] that we say you should expect," the CEO said. "Store growth was strong, flow through on earnings was terrific. So we feel great about the quarter. We're not going to spend time worrying about short-term moves."