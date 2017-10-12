Voters flunk Trump on Puerto Rico response — most say he doesn't care about the island's problems

President Donald Trump gives himself high marks for his response to the devastation in Puerto Rico.

Most voters disagree.

A full 55 percent of American voters say the Trump administration has not done enough to help the U.S. territory after Hurricane Maria battered it, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Thursday. Only 36 percent responded that the reaction has been adequate.

Conversely, 57 percent of voters said the Trump administration has done enough to help Texas after Hurricane Harvey. The same number think the response to Hurricane Irma in Florida was adequate.

In addition, most voters — by a margin of 52 percent to 43 percent — said Trump does not care about the problems facing Puerto Rico, according to the poll.

Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, causing widespread destruction. Three weeks later, more than 80 percent of the island remains without power, and many residents still lack access to clean drinking water. At least 45 people on the island have died.

Trump has repeatedly described the administration's response to recent hurricanes as "incredible" or "great." In a tweet earlier this month, he said, "We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico," suggesting critics of his response were "Fake News or politically motivated ingrates."

Over the weekend, he tweeted that "nobody could have done what I've done" for Puerto Rico "with so little appreciation."

Trump took more heat for his response on Thursday when he partly blamed the island for the devastation and said federal emergency responders cannot stay there "forever."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,482 voters and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.