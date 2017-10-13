Bank of America earnings are coming — here's what Wall Street expects

Bank of America is set to report third-quarter earnings on Friday. Here's what Wall Street is expecting from the banking giant:

EPS: 45 cents forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $21.976 billion

Net interest income: $11.33 billion forecast by StreetAccount

Fixed income trading revenue: $2.15 billion

Loans: $919.94 billion

Deposits: $1.273 trillion

Net charge-offs: $961.7 million

Shares of Bank of America have risen nearly 16 percent this year, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Analysts at Credit Suisse think the stock, along with that of other banking giants, could benefit from potential tax cuts and "progress on regulatory reform."

"We'll continue to assess valuations cognizant of the economic cycle, but equally as willing to embrace the changing operating environment, inclusive of the improved prospects for regulatory reform," analyst Susan Roth Katzke said in a note to clients.

Last week, the Treasury Department released a white paper in which it recommends easing banking regulations.

JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup reported quarterly results on Thursday that beat analyst expectations.