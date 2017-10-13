Ryan started sketching out his idea of what a new kind of vitamin and supplement brand could be. The product name would spell out the benefit it was delivering (the simply named "Sleep," for instance, is Olly's best-selling product). Rather than typical round jars, Ryan's would be square. As for the name, he wanted something friendly. "Everything in this category is either very pharma-sounding or very folksy," he said. Olly sounded like neither of those things, and Ryan says the name "just looked so good on the bottle."

Perhaps most importantly, he wanted the experience of taking a vitamin to be really pleasant for the consumer, so he chose chewable gummies rather than pills.

With his roughed-out idea on 10 PowerPoint slides, Ryan met with Target executives in early 2014. "I was very casual with them, just asking if they thought there was something in the idea," he said. "But on the inside I was hoping they loved it, because I was really excited by what we had."

Target's response: How fast can you get these products on the shelf?

Over the next 14 months, Ryan and his co-founder, Brad Harrington, a former marketing executive at Shaklee — a franchise sales business model for nutritional product sales — put together their team. They hired a chief medical officer to make sure the efficacy of the gummies were on track and began to develop the first 20 products that would debut in Target in April 2015. Ryan found manufacturers in Indiana and Florida.

"There are only a handful of companies in the United States that can do what we wanted to do inside a gummy rather than a pill," he said. Ryan funded the seed round to get the company started. To date, it's raised $11.5 million from a handful of investors, including Obvious Ventures and Base Ventures.