European shares seen lower; Brexit talks on rocky ground; investors await data and earnings

The U.K.'s FTSE is expected to start trading on the last day of the week 23 points down at 7,533, while the German DAX is seen 5 points lower at 12,978. The French CAC is set for an almost flat open, down one point at 5,360.

U.K. investors will be watching the stalemate following the fifth round of Brexit talks in Brussels this week. According to the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier Thursday, there is a "disturbing deadlock" over the amount the U.K. should pay before it exits the bloc. The lack of progress means that discussion over a future trade agreement has been postponed, likely until the European Council meets in December. Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Thursday that it was time to quicken the pace of negotiations.

In Washington D.C., a convening of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors continues, with European Central Bank (ECB) board members Vitor Constancio and Sabine Lautenschlaeger set to speak. In an address in the U.S. capital Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi defended the institution's policy of keeping interest rates low.

President Donald Trump is expected to outline his policy on Iran Friday, which is could risk the stability of the current nuclear deal.

British investment firm Man Group will release a trading statement Friday and French luxury brand Christian Dior will post sales data.

Stateside, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are set to publish third-quarter results. U.S. inflation and retail sales data will also be released.