Sexual harassment isn't just a problem Hollywood is currently trying to come to terms with — it's "epidemic", one award-winning actress told CNBC.

In recent days, famous movie stars such as Ryan Gosling, Emma Thompson, Brie Larson and Tom Hanks have spoken out in support of those who have been affected by the sexual harassment scandal currently encircling producer Harvey Weinstein.

Now, it's Jane Fonda's turn.

Not only does she believe that the women who've come forward should be applauded for their courage, but the people who conduct such acts — like those that Weinstein has been accused of — should face the consequences too.

"I think they should all go to jail, and you know let's put Bill Cosby in there… but the question is not just Hollywood, you know, this is epidemic," Fonda, an Academy Award winner, told CNBC's Tania Bryer in an interview that aired Friday.

"This goes on all over the world on all kinds of levels, and you know very, very powerful men and not very powerful men, but I think that they have to be put in jail."