If your favorite yoga studio or local hardware store doesn't have cybersecurity measures in place, it might be time to worry — most small businesses that have been targeted by cyberattacks don't realize it.
A survey of small-business owners by Nationwide found only 13 percent of respondents believed they had experienced a cyberattack. However, when owners were shown a list of specific examples of attacks, including phishing, viruses and ransomware, the figure of those reporting attacks increased to 58 percent.
"Although awareness is increasing, small-business owners are still not even realizing when they've been victims of cyberattacks," said Karen Johnston, technical consultant for Nationwide. "Small-business owners have a misconception that cybercriminals are only targeting large corporations, but that couldn't be further from the truth."