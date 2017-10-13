The 'normalization' of the far right: Why Austria's election matters

Other economists have warned that the election is not being given enough attention despite the fact that another populist party was expected to re-enter government.
"The parliamentary election on October 15 has so far not been on Europe's radar screen. Wrongly so, as Austria could become (once again) the first core euro zone country with a populist party in government," Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING in Germany, said in a note Monday.
"At the end of a year in which populist parties had threatened the survival of the entire euro zone, the Austrian election could be an interesting hint for the entire euro zone: populism is not dead but the next stage of populism is acceptable populism," he said.
Brzeski added that the Austrian election could be "an important and interesting hint and precedent for the rest of the euro zone."
