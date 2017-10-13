The 'normalization' of the far right: Why Austria's election matters

This scenario would mean the "breaking with the decades-old tradition of a grand coalition between OVP and the Social Democrats of incumbent Chancellor Christian Kern," Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of risk consultancy Teneo Intelligence, said in a note earlier this week.

Analysts predict that the OVP is far more likely to form a coalition with the Freedom Party given that the last coalition with the SPO was beset with friction and deadlock before it finally broke down earlier this year, triggering the forthcoming elections.

"It looks as if the far-right Freedom Party is heading back into government," Greg Fuzesi, an economist at JPMorgan, said in a note this week. "This raises questions about Austria's attitude towards the EU. We note that the FPO has moderated its tone significantly, even though it has sympathized with euro-sceptic parties elsewhere (e.g. the French National Front)."