P&G's too-close-to-call battle with activist is expected to enter rare 'snake pit' stage

Procter & Gamble said last week that it won the proxy fight. Trian Fund Management said the vote was "too close to call."

What happens now?

The two sides will likely descend into the "snake pit."

Not the proverbial snake pit. It's actually called the "snake pit." The term is colloquially used by proxy-fight participants to describe the process where they investigate each contested vote and determine who it belongs to.

"You're talking about the end stage of an election campaign, where the parties haven't kissed and made up," said Bruce Goldfarb, the founder and chief executive of Okapi Partners, a proxy-solicitation firm. "There's a little bit of venom to the process."