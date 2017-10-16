US Treasurys lower as investors digest central bank remarks, await data

Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, investors are likely to be digesting the latest comments from the central bank's chair, Janet Yellen, who delivered remarks Sunday.

In spite of subdued inflation, Yellen said in Washington that the U.S. economy remains robust and the strength of the labor markets makes the case for gradual increases in interest rates, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he saw the U.S. central bank raising interest rates three to four times during the course of 2018, on the assumption that the unemployment rate continues to decline and inflation picks up, the news wires agency added.

Switching focus to Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to deliver remarks at the G100 Dinner and Discussion event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On the data front, the Empire State Manufacturing survey is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury is expected to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills. It will also announce the size of a four-week bills auction.