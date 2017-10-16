    ×

    US Treasurys lower as investors digest central bank remarks, await data

    • The U.S. Treasury is expected to auction two separate bills and announce the size of a four-week bills auction
    • Oil rose in early trade, as fears of fresh U.S. sanctions and conflict in Iraq lifted prices

    U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday, as investors digested the latest comments coming from leading central banks and turned their attention to news out of the data and auctions space.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.289 percent at 5:35 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.813 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, investors are likely to be digesting the latest comments from the central bank's chair, Janet Yellen, who delivered remarks Sunday.

    In spite of subdued inflation, Yellen said in Washington that the U.S. economy remains robust and the strength of the labor markets makes the case for gradual increases in interest rates, Reuters reported.

    Meanwhile, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he saw the U.S. central bank raising interest rates three to four times during the course of 2018, on the assumption that the unemployment rate continues to decline and inflation picks up, the news wires agency added.

    Switching focus to Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to deliver remarks at the G100 Dinner and Discussion event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    On the data front, the Empire State Manufacturing survey is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury is expected to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills. It will also announce the size of a four-week bills auction.

    In commodities, crude futures rose in early trade, as concerns surrounding potential new sanctions on Iran by the U.S., as well as conflict taking place in Iraq, boosted prices.

    In other news, investors are likely to be on edge Monday as they await any news from the U.S. administration. Senior U.S. administration officials said over the weekend that the States remained committed to being part of the Iran nuclear accord for the time being, in spite of President Donald Trump's warnings that he would withdraw.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

