The subsidies offered to low-income individuals to purchase insurance on the individual market and to insurance companies to support this benefit under the ACA, provide the necessary hand up needed to help pull individuals up our prosperity ladder continually. Without this hand, the ladder becomes splintered and broken, forcing those affected to take an inadequate path—after all other options have been exhausted.

One path is to earn less and stay on Medicaid. With the prospect of potentially needing to purchase unaffordable health insurance without a subsidy to support that decision, why would one be motivated to earn more to lose Medicaid status? Suppose you make $200 a month more over the qualifying income level for Medicaid and need to purchase an individual plan. The plan may cost you $1,000 a month. Without the subsidy, you now earn $800 less a month rather than $200 more because of the need to buy health insurance. Without subsidizing insurance companies, they too would not be able to offer coverage at a sustainable price point.

Another path for Medicaid members moving up the income ladder above the income qualification level is to purchase insurance. In this case, the plan selected would likely be a high deductible plan. If you did become sick and needed benefits, you may need to pay a deductible more in excess of $5,000. Where is an individual in a lower income bracket going to get this money? Perhaps a credit card with an interest rate of 20 percent a year, saddling them with another unaffordable burden in addition to their health insurance premium. Quickly, the reality becomes a high potential for medical bankruptcy, which is the number one cause for bankruptcy in the United States.

Without the subsidies, Medicaid will remain the best and often only realistic option for many Americans. The recently eliminated ACA subsidies supported working Americans and their families to move up the income ladder with a helping hand. Cutting off the subsidies cuts off the hand.

Commentary by Jim Rickards, MD, MBA. Rickards is the senior medical director at Moda Health in Portland, Oregon and author of Our Health Plan: Community Governed Healthcare That Works. He was a pioneer in developing the Coordinated Care Model for the state of Oregon as a new way to deliver healthcare services to its nearly 1.1 million Medicaid members. Previously, Dr. Rickards was the Chief Medical Officer of the Oregon Health Authority, where he provided clinical and policy leadership in managing Oregon's Medicaid population.

