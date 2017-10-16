Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: NFLX, SONC & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Netflix's stock rose more than 1 percent in the extended session after the company posted slightly better-than-expected third quarter results.

Sonic's stock dropped more than 2 percent in extended trading after the company posted fourth quarter earnings. The fast-food chain blamed Hurricane Harvey, in part, for a decline in same-store sales.

Celanese shares increased slightly in extended trading after the company posted third quarter results.

Badger Meter's stock fell more than 10 percent on light volume in extended trading after the company posted its third quarter results.