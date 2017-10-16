Netflix to report earnings after the bell

Netflix is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings shortly after the closing bell Monday.

Estimated revenue: $2.97 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Estimated EPS: 32 cents, per a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Estimated subscriber net ads: 4.5 million, according to Factset

The company's Q3 projections for revenue and EPS were in line with analysts. Its Q3 guidance on new subscriber additions was 4.4 million.

Analysts projected Netflix would post strong earnings, including a large number of new subscribers despite some subscription plan rate hikes. The stock price hit over $200 for the first time on Friday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.