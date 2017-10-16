    ×

    Futures point to a slightly positive open as investors gear up for Charles Schwab, Netflix earnings

    • The Empire State Manufacturing survey is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET
    • Oil rose in early trade, as fears of fresh U.S. sanctions and conflict in Iraq lifted prices

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Monday, as investors turned their attention to upcoming corporate earnings reports.

    Major earnings are set to dominate discussion on Wall Street, as Charles Schwab, Netflix, Celanese, Ruby Tuesday and Sonic get ready to post their latest financial figures.

    Looking to data, the Empire State Manufacturing survey is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, while in the bond market, two bills auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury.

    Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, investors are likely to be digesting the latest comments from the central bank's chair, Janet Yellen, who delivered remarks Sunday.

    In spite of subdued inflation, Yellen said in Washington that the U.S. economy remains robust and the strength of the labor markets makes the case for gradual increases in interest rates, Reuters reported.

    Switching focus to Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to deliver remarks at the G100 Dinner and Discussion event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    In commodities, crude futures rose in early trade, as concerns surrounding potential new sanctions on Iran by the U.S., as well as conflict taking place in Iraq, boosted prices.

    At 5:25 a.m. ET, U.S. crude traded just around $52.20 per barrel, while Brent hovered around $57.98.

    In the latest surrounding politics, senior U.S. administration officials said over the weekend that the States remained committed to being part of the Iran nuclear accord for the time being, in spite of President Donald Trump's warnings that he might withdraw, according to Reuters.

    Overseas, European stocks were slightly higher in early market trade, while markets in Asia closed on a mostly positive note.

