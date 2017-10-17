Boeing versus Bombardier: Here’s what happens next

Washington has slapped a 300 percent trade tariff on Bombardier, accusing the Canadian aerospace firm of both receiving state aid and potentially "dumping" its new plane on the U.S. market.

The U.S. Department of Commerce (DoC) issued the preliminary ruling last month after Boeing requested action, fearing Bombardier's C-Series jet could hurt profit levels at the U.S. aircraft manufacturer.

Now Bombardier has struck a deal with European aerospace giant Airbus, who have agreed to develop, market and sell the Bombardier jet.

CNBC takes a look at how the situation unfolded and what is set to happen next.