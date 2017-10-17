VISIT CNBC.COM

Shark Tank

Shark Tank

Since Shark Tank, this bagel company has been rolling in dough

Shark Lori Greiner took a big bite out of this bagel company and it paid off   

Start spreading the news, we're checking in on the New York City company that is the breakfast of Shark Tank champions.

When Bantam Bagels pitched to the panel, shark Lori Greiner took a 25-percent bite of their mini, stuffed bagel ball empire. And it only took them a New York minute to land a deal with Starbucks and do over $2.1 million in sales. But their sales aren't the only thing going sky high, the entrepreneurs also got their bagels on the menu at Delta Airlines.

Between Lori's branding know-how and the always delicious combo of bread and schmear, Bantam Bagels is one hot meal.

Shark Tank Weeknights starting at 7P ET

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...