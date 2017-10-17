Google's new Pixel phones are kind of boring and you can get more for your money elsewhere

There's no getting around it — the standard Pixel 2 looks boring. It's blocky, like phones that launched two or more years ago, and doesn't offer the more rounded edges and expansive screens of modern handsets. It's outdated in the age of large smartphones with big screens that span from edge to edge. There's nothing special about its design.

The Pixel 2 XL, on the contrary, has a nice big screen that runs from edge to edge, much more akin to the Galaxy S8 and other flagship Android smartphones.

While the Pixel 2 feels a bit boxy and bland, the Pixel 2 XL has a more rounded look and feel, and it's the phone I preferred of the two.