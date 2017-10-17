No matter how you slice it, the market has become expensive. The current price-to-earnings of the S&P 500 has reached 24.7 times, far above the historical mean of 15.7. The 18.8 times forward P/E is greater than the 20-year average. Meanwhile, the Dow gets ever nearer to surpassing 23,000.

Beyond the price tag, there are a myriad of reasons the eight-year bull-run could get derailed, whether it's a stand-off with North Korea, continued weather catastrophes or a general lack of cohesion in Washington. Beyond the macro dangers, even some microeconomic indicators signal early warning signs to Wall Street, such as a 4.8 percent decline in July housing starts.

If a correction were to come, it could have dramatic impact on savers. But it's not keeping them away. Despite the global concerns, E-Trade Financial recently surveyed its investors, finding that 31 percent of those 25 to 34 years old planned to move some cash savings into equities. That's not only a brave move, it's the smart one for your long-term financial health.

It's easy to throw cash into the market when it's on the rise. But as that momentum slows, don't fall for one of the oldest investing mistakes: trying to time it.

"Market timing, whether you get in or out at the right time, is the most destructive thing you could possibly do," said Mark Matson, CEO and founder of registered investment advisor firm Matson Money.

Yet, as the threat of a correction strengthens, the urge to time the downswing will become more pronounced.