Morgan Stanley earnings are coming — here's what Wall Street expects

Morgan Stanley is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings Tuesday before the opening bell.

A consensus of analysts polled by Reuters expect:

Earnings per share of 81 cents.

Revenue of $9.015 billion.

Investors will be watching to see whether Morgan Stanley can buck the trend of declining trading revenue among the major banks in the third quarter.

The stock is among the better-performing financial stocks. Shares are up almost 16 percent for the year and nearly 44 percent since the election.

Goldman Sachs is set to release quarterly earnings later Tuesday morning.