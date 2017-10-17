NAFTA renegotiation talks will bleed into next year amid 'challenges'

Talks to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement will go into next year amid clashes over how best to change the deal, top officials said Tuesday.

In a joint statement following the fourth round of talks, American, Canadian and Mexican officials said "significant conceptual gaps" will change the negotiating timeframe. The countries will schedule more negotiating rounds "through the first quarter of 2018" after new proposals "created challenges," the officials announced.

The three countries wanted to renegotiate the deal before the end of the year. A fifth round of negotiations will take place in Mexico City starting Nov. 17, with a "longer intersessional period" before it to consider the proposals.

A joint statement from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland following a meeting highlighted progress and the desire to reach a deal.

But individual statements took a decidedly different tone.

"Frankly, I am surprised and disappointed by the resistance to change by our negotiating partners on both fronts," Lighthizer said.

Freeland said some proposals put forward would "turn back the clock" and potentially "run counter" to World Trade Organization rules. Guajardo, for his part, said that in order to reach a "fruitful" agreement, "we must understand that we all have limits."

In a meeting Tuesday afternoon, negotiators from Canada and Mexico were expected to firmly reject protectionist U.S. proposals, CNBC reported earlier Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed the 23-year-old trade agreement. In an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, Trump again threatened to scrap the free trade agreement if the countries cannot strike a deal to rework it.

