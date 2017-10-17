No one, not even Trump, knows who the next Fed chair will be

As I scooped here, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is expected to visit President Donald Trump at the White House as soon as this week to discuss the Fed chair job.
Yellen remains unlikely to get the nod for a second term for several reasons but her renomination is not impossible. The case for Trump renominating Yellen is really not that hard to make: She's as dovish a candidate as self-proclaimed "low rates guy" Trump has on his list of finalists. The markets would love status quo at the Fed and Trump loves his market rally.
Does he really want the possible sell-off that could follow picking a hawkish candidate like Stanford's John Taylor?
If he renominated Yellen, Trump would also win a bunch of love from Senate Democrats, who he may need on tax reform, while his base probably wouldn't care that much. After all, while some of his hardcore nationalist base cares about the Fed and distrusts it as a "globalist" institution, it is far from their animating issue.
Trump would probably get a day or two of bad headlines in Breitbart if he renominated Yellen but that's probably about it. Senate Republicans, especially on the banking committee, would hate a Yellen renomination. But Trump does not really care about how Republicans react to his decisions.