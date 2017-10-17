Snap teams with NBCUniversal in drive for TV shows on Snapchat

Snap Inc just made a major move to compete with Netflix and Amazon.

The social media titan has partnered with NBCUniversal to create a digital content studio that makes original shows to debut on its Snapchat platform.

NBCUniversal, which already owns a stake in Snap, said it wanted to take mobile TV programs "to the next level."

"As mobile audiences continue to grow, we're excited to expand the type of content we can develop," NBCUniversal's Lauren Anderson said in an announcement Tuesday.

NBCUniversal has appointed Anderson to head up the project as chief content officer. The executive, who previously served as the broadcaster's senior vice president of primetime programming, developed and oversaw shows such as 'Parks and Recreation' and 'The Office.'

She added: "By combining the best-in-class creative expertise of NBCUniversal with the broad digital reach of Snapchat, we have the unique ability to take mobile programming to the next level, creating compelling shows for both viewers and advertisers."

Donut Studios Co-Founders Mark and Jay Duplass are also set to join the venture. The two brothers are the brains behind HBO's 'Togetherness' and Netflix film 'Blue Jay.'