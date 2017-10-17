Watch: Officials from US, Mexico and Canada speak after latest round of NAFTA talks ends

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Officials from the United States, Mexico and Canada speak on Tuesday as the latest round of North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation talks ends.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will speak to reporters together. They are expected to make separate comments later in the day.

The Canadian and Mexican officials were expected to firmly reject U.S. proposals put forward during the current round of talks, two people briefed on the countries' positioning told CNBC. The U.S. neighbors will not walk away from the negotiating table, the people said.

It remains to be seen how President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly slammed the 23-year-old trade agreement, will react to the position. Trump has threatened to scrap the free trade agreement if the countries cannot strike a deal to rework it.

The fourth round of negotiations is concluding as the three nations push to meet a year-end deadline. Three additional rounds of talks are expected, for now. The final round had been slated for early December in Washington.

Read more:

Canada, Mexico to firmly reject US NAFTA proposals but will offer to keep negotiations going: Sources