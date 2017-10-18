Bids for Amazon's second headquarters are due Thursday – here are all the cities in the running

Amazon will close the bidding process for its second headquarters on Thursday.

The bidding, which was announced in early September, has set off a frenzy across the country, drawing interest from big cities like New York and Chicago to small regions like Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

Although we don't know exactly which cities have officially submitted their proposals so far, there are more than 100 cities and counties that have expressed interest in placing a bid, according to previous reports. There could be more, as some cities are keeping their bids secret, at least through Thursday, for competitive reasons.

Amazon has pledged to invest over $5 billion and hire 50,000 people for its second headquarters. In return, Amazon is likely expecting billions of dollars in tax benefits and incentives.

Amazon said it will make the final site announcement in 2018.

Here's an exhaustive list of all the cities and counties that are in the run to become the next home of Amazon's headquarters, based on previous reports:

Albany, NY

Albuquerque, NM

Arlington County, VA

Atlanta, GA

Atlantic City, NJ

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Bayonne, NJ

Birmingham, AL

Boston, MA

Bridgeport, CT

Buffalo - Rochester, NY

Calgary, Alberta

Camden, NJ

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Colorado Springs, CO

Columbia, MD

Columbus, OH

Concord, CA

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

Danbury, CT

Dayton, OH

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Edmonton, Alberta

El Paso, TX

Fall River, MA

Fresno, CA

Frisco, TX

Gary, IN

Grand Rapids, MI

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Hamilton, Ontario

Harrisburg, PA

Hartford, CT

Houston, TX

Huntsville, AL

Indianapolis, IN

Irvine, CA

Kansas City, MO

Langford, WA

Las Vegas, NV

Lehigh Valley, PA

London, Ontario

Long Island, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Loudon County, VA

Louisville, KY

Madison, WI

Manchester, NH

Maumee, OH

Memphis, TN

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN

Mobile, AL

Montreal, Quebec

Nashville, TN

New Bedford, MA

New Haven, CT

New York, NY

Newark, NJ

Oak Brook, IL

Oklahoma City - Tulsa, OK

Ottawa, Ontario

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Portland, OR

Prince George County, VA

Providence, RI

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Richmond, VA

Sacramento, CA

Salt Lake City, UT

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Jose, CA

Seattle, WA

Spokane,WA

St. Louis, MO

Stamford, CT

Stonecrest, GA

Tacoma, WA

Tampa - St. Petersburg, FL

Toledo, OH

Toronto, Ontario

Tucson, AZ

Vallejo, CA

Vancouver, BC

Virginia Beach, VA

Washington DC

Wilmington, DE

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Worcester, MA

One city not in the running? San Antonio, Texas, which withdrew publicly earlier this month, saying that it "wouldn't be highly competitive from a real estate and incentives perspective."