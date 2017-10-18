Amazon is spreading itself thin and getting into the ‘danger zone,’ analyst says

He specifically cites Cisco's move into consumer electronics, Dell's into TVs and Intel's choice to make microscopes for kids.

"I really think Amazon is at that point, like these other companies were, thinking that they can do no wrong," he said. "So they really need to watch themselves."

The corporation has had meetings about launching programs to bring more advertisers to its video platforms and make it a stronger competitor against YouTube. Moorhead pinpoints this as Amazon's breaking point.

"They've gone over the top by putting cameras in devices you never would have thought of [to deliver targeted ads]. ... I just think that's a step too far, and it could backfire because Amazon is one of the most trusted consumer brands out there," he said.