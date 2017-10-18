Asia markets await China data after Dow closes above 23,000 for the first time

Investors in Asia are expected to focus on a barrage of economic data releases out of China on Thursday, following up on the Dow Jones industrial average closing above the 23,000 level for the first time.

Robust quarterly earnings reports propelled the Dow's close above the 23,000 level for the first time. On Wednesday, the index closed up 0.7 percent, or 160.16 points, to end at 23,157.60. The Dow first cracked the 23,000 mark on Tuesday, but had closed just under that level.

Other major U.S. indexes notched slight gains: The S&P 500 added 0.07 percent, or 1.9 points, to close at 2,561.26 and the Nasdaq was little changed on the day, closing up 0.01 percent at 6,624.22.

Yields on U.S. Treasury notes rose overnight following economic releases, including the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, stateside. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.3447 percent.

Meanwhile, yields on the 2-year Treasury bill touched their highest levels in around 10 years, supported by comments from New York Fed President William Dudley that the central bank was on course to meeting its interest rate forecast for 2017.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, edged down to 93.423 at 6:36 a.m. HK/SIN compared to a high of 93.797 earlier in the session. Against the Japanese currency, the dollar strengthened to trade at 113.