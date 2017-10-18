    ×

    US Treasurys lower as investors turn attention to Fed news, data

    U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday, as investors awaited the latest economic releases from the U.S., including the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat up at around 2.321 percent at 4:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.822 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Data is set to be a key mover and shaker for bond markets Wednesday, with investors paying close attention to the U.S. central bank's latest publication of the Beige Book, due to be released at 2 p.m. ET. It is expected to shed light on the institution's thoughts on present economic conditions.

    Elsewhere, mortgage applications is set to come out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by housing starts and building permits, both due at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

    Speaking of central banks, New York Fed President William Dudley is expected to be in New York at an event called "From the Lone Star to the Empire State: A Discussion of Regional Economic Trends in Texas and New York". Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is also believed to be speaking in New York.

    On Tuesday, CNBC came to learn that U.S. President Donald Trump would likely announce his pick for who would take up the position of Fed Chair at the start of next month.

    At present, reports suggest that there are currently five candidates in the running for the role, including current Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires early 2018.

    In politics, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to deliver an address at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, covering the topic of "defining our relationship with India for the next century."

    Elsewhere, oil prices posted gains in morning trade, boosted by news that U.S. crude inventories had recently declined.

    No auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday.

