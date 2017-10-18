US Treasurys lower as investors turn attention to Fed news, data

Data is set to be a key mover and shaker for bond markets Wednesday, with investors paying close attention to the U.S. central bank's latest publication of the Beige Book, due to be released at 2 p.m. ET. It is expected to shed light on the institution's thoughts on present economic conditions.

Elsewhere, mortgage applications is set to come out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by housing starts and building permits, both due at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

Speaking of central banks, New York Fed President William Dudley is expected to be in New York at an event called "From the Lone Star to the Empire State: A Discussion of Regional Economic Trends in Texas and New York". Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is also believed to be speaking in New York.

On Tuesday, CNBC came to learn that U.S. President Donald Trump would likely announce his pick for who would take up the position of Fed Chair at the start of next month.

At present, reports suggest that there are currently five candidates in the running for the role, including current Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires early 2018.