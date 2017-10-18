First Look: The investors take to the water to test out an anti-fog solution and zombie fish bait

Investors Jeremy Bloom, Dhani Jones, Shawn Johnson East and Vernon Davis make their way to the Florida coast to test adventure products designed for the water – including an anti-fogging solution that can be applied to goggles (among other things) and is designed to work under the most demanding conditions, as well as a device that brings dead bait back to life! Will a lucky entrepreneur walk away with a big money investment?

Check out a sneak peek above.

About "Adventure Capitalists"

Thrill-seeking investors Shawn Johnson, Dhani Jones and Jeremy Bloom travel the country to test products in extreme conditions and potentially offer investments. In each one-hour episode, four separate entrepreneurs showcase products designed for outdoor adventure. These cutting-edge products and inventions run the gamut; from outerwear that can insulate against freezing temperatures (even when wet), to a robotic fishing lure that brings dead bait back to life and a full suspension mountain bike that can trek over any terrain. The adventure capitalists then put these innovations to the test, often in harsh conditions, to determine which are actually worthy of an investment.