India's troubled banks desperately need more money — but government help just isn't coming

Growth in Asia's third-largest economy slowed to a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the April-to-June period, according to official data. Many analysts blamed the slowdown on the introduction of the new Goods and Services Tax and the recent ban on high-value notes. Propping up the banking sector, experts say, would get the economy going again.

This year, the government has consolidated operations of several state-owned banks to strengthen them and it enacted a new bankruptcy law to speed up insolvency cases, but there has been little indication that rescue will come in the form of capital.

Some analysts said the government's relative silence on that front was partly due to its challenging fiscal position. India exhausted 96 percent of its full-year deficit target in the first five months of its fiscal year, limiting its spending power to boost growth.

"Like most banking systems in Asia, India is also seen as possessing strong government support but this view has recently come under some uncertainty," CreditSights analysts wrote in a recent report. "We think the government will continue to support the public sector banks and its reluctance to recapitalize them to stronger levels in part reflects a desire to impose more discipline on the banks."

Analysts estimated that Indian banks need an additional $40 billion to $65 billion to clean up bad loans on their balance sheets and meet the stricter capital requirements set forth in an international regulatory framework called Basel lll.