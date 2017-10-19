US Treasurys higher as investors turn attention to data, auction news

Data is expected to be one key subject of interest Thursday, with jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing business outlook survey both expected to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, a whole host of announcements are set to come out from the auctions space.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $5 billion in 29-year and 4-month Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS); in addition to announcing the size of two separate bills auctions, three individual notes auctions, and one floating-rate notes auction.

Looking to central banks, the question of who will be named as the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to linger.

On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that U.S. President Donald Trump would likely announce his decision on who will take on the role of Fed chair in the "coming days," according to Reuters.

At present, reports suggest five leading figures are in the running for the position, including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in early 2018.

In politics, concerns surrounding Catalonia are expected to linger at the back of investors' minds, after news emerged that the Spanish central government would move to suspend Catalonia's autonomy after the regional leader failed to drop a bid for independence.