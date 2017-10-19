From 'obviously political' to 'respect': How Trump's views on Yellen have evolved

President Donald Trump heads to a meeting with Janet Yellen on Thursday holding drastically different views of the Fed chair than he held before he took office.
The president will interview the central bank chief as he decides whether to reappoint Yellen when her term ends in February. Trump is considering five candidates in total and is expected to announce his pick before he heads to Asia on Nov. 3.
Last month, Trump said he respected Yellen and cheered the stock market's success. Those comments were a far cry from Trump's remarks about the Fed chair when he was trying to win the White House.
In a September 2016 CNBC interview, Trump accused Yellen of trying to help then-President Barack Obama by maintaining near-zero interest rates. Trump said she should be "ashamed."