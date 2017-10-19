From 'obviously political' to 'respect': How Trump's views on Yellen have evolved

"Well, it's staying at zero because she's obviously political. She's doing what Obama wants her to do. And I know that's not supposed to be the way it is, but that's why it's low," Trump said. "Because as soon as they go up, your stock market's going to go way down, most likely or possibly ... I believe it's a false market because money is essentially free."

He suggested the Fed would raise interest rates once the new president took office, hurting the stock market.

Since Trump's comments, the central bank has hiked its target federal funds rate range three separate times, by a total of 0.75 percentage point. Major stock indexes have kept climbing to record highs, a fact that President Trump cheers often.

Trump spoke much more highly of Yellen — and the stock market — in September.

"I like her and I respect her, but I haven't made that decision yet" on who will lead the Fed, he told The Wall Street Journal.

He added that "the stock market is doing very well."

Aside from Yellen, Trump is considering his chief economic advisor Gary Cohn, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor for the post.

Powell has the best chances of becoming the next Fed chair at 44 percent, according to the PredictIt platform. Yellen has the second-highest chance of the candidates at 24 percent, PredictIt says.