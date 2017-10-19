Kobe Bryant sounds off on freedom of speech, the NCAA scandal and his biggest money mistake

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant wasn't shy about letting his opinions fly on the basketball court. In his new career as a businessman, investor and entrepreneur, he's showing the world that he still holds strong beliefs and wants to speak his mind.

The world of sports has been tied up in major national issues over the past few weeks, including a controversy over NFL players kneeling for the national anthem to bring attention to social justice issues. Even President Donald Trump has weighed in on the issue, calling for the NFL to bench or even fire players who don't stand through the anthem.

"I think there's a time where you stand up and you make your point, and then after that you go about the business of not having it deter from playing the games," Bryant told CNBC this week. "You still have to play a game, right?"

He noted that "it's important to make a statement" and that it can continue in many different ways. "It's important to respect the value our country and great nation have been built on, which is freedom of speech."