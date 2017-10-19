United CEO says 'we have dug ourselves into a hole,' sparking sell-off

Shares of United Continental Holdings tumbled more than 10 percent Thursday after a tense earnings call, in which CEO Oscar Munoz said the airline "dug itself into a hole" in regard to competition.

Executives at the airline, which beat analysts' earnings expectations for the quarter ended in September, said the carrier has struggled to fend off competition from low-cost carriers.

United earlier this year rolled out its own no-frills product to compete.

Analysts on the call appeared to grow impatient with the airline, which said it was still working on forecasts for next year.

The company's stock is down close to 17 percent so far this year, compared with a 7 percent gain in the shares of rival Delta Air Lines and a nearly 5 percent yearly rise in American Airlines shares. However, all U.S. airline stocks were trading lower midday Thursday.