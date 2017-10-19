Dow futures fall 103 points as stocks look to pull back from record highs

Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Specialist trader Michael Pistillo Jr. wears a dow 23,000 hat, after the dow briefly traded above 23,000, at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 17, 2017.
In Europe, the Spanish central government stated that it would move to suspend Catalonia's autonomy after regional leader Carles Puigdemont failed to drop a bid for independence or provide clarity on the matter.
The government went on to add that it would therefore "continue with the procedures provided for in Article 155 of the constitution to restore legality in the self-government of Catalonia," according to a statement published on the Spanish government's website. Meaning, the government is set to meet Saturday to propose measures to strip Catalonia of some powers and officially trigger Article 155.
The news out of Spain weighed on European equities. The German Dax slipped 0.7 percent, while the FTSE 100 fell 0.35 percent. Spain's Ibex 35 pulled back 0.8 percent.
Switching back to the States, in data news, jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing business outlook survey are both expected to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, in the central banks sphere, the question of who will be named as the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to linger at the back of investors' minds.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump would likely announce his decision on who will take on the role in the "coming days," according to Reuters.
Major earnings are also set to dominate some discussion on Wall Street, with PayPal, Blackstone, Verizon, Travelers, Philip Morris and Winnebago all scheduled to publish their latest financial figures.