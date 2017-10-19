Dow futures fall 103 points as stocks look to pull back from record highs

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open Thursday, as investors braced for a pullback from record levels. Wall Street also tried to shake off negative sentiment coming from the European political space.

Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 103 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 11 points and 36.25 points, respectively.

The pullback in the futures market took place exactly 30 years after "Black Monday," the worst day in the history of the U.S. stock market. On that day, the S&P 500 plunged 20.5 percent.

CFRA strategist Sam Stovall said in a note this week the S&P's daily price chart this year looks "eerily" like that of 1987, but that's about the only similarity between the market then and now.

The Dow rose sharply on Wednesday to close above 23,000 for the first time.