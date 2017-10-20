Global car makers are moving to energize the electric car market — exemplified by recent moves by auto giants like Ford and Volvo, which announced over the summer that it would stop making gas-only cars after 2019.

So is the death of the internal combustion engine ahead?

"I would not say it's imminent," Michelle Krebs, executive analyst of AutoTrader, told CNBC's "On the Money" in a recent interview. "There are some things that have to happen before we see this big surge to electric vehicles."

That suggests that while big car makers are speeding toward the future, American drivers have yet to warm up to "plug-in" vehicles en masse, she said.

"The consumer acceptance is not there," Krebs told CNBC. Consumers "say 'yes, they're interested,' when we survey them. But when it gets right down to it, they end up buying a gasoline engine," she added.

Although U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales have surged—the category saw a nearly 50 percent rise in July 2017 versus the comparable year ago period, according to EV Obsession figures—Krebs insisted that EVs "are not ubiquitous," at least not yet.

"They remain only about one percent of total sales in the U.S," the analyst said. "We focus on consumer acceptance, and we're not there yet."