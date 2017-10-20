Microsoft's noble attempt at a smart speaker isn't as good as the Google Home or Amazon Echo

The Harman Kardon Invoke is Microsoft's answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, but it isn't as good as those products.

Microsoft didn't build its own smart speaker — as Amazon and Google did — but instead decided to outsource the hardware to Harman Kardon, an established player in the audio market. It's a towering speaker that fires 360-degree audio around the room and has built-in microphones to accept voice commands for Cortana.

You can ask it things like "what's the weather?" and "How tall is the Empire State Building?" Or you can give it commands, like "Remind me to pick up orange juice when I leave work."