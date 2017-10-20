"We are the new hospitality solution for millennials. By 2020, 50 percent of the workforce will be working remotely," said Guissett, who came to the U.S. seven years ago when the Belgium travel tech company he was working for wanted to build out their U.S. branch in California. "I ended up in San Jose. I had an image in my mind of the beach and surf, and it was not like that at all."

So Guissett moved to Santa Cruz. "It's a beautiful place, and I started to have that lifestyle of working remotely from my house, and I really enjoyed it. Between conferences and meetings, I could surf and mountain bike. I had a good lifestyle."

More from iCONIC:

Self-made millionaire Tony Robbins shares the advice he would give his 21-year-old self

A start-up that is taking on Amazon and eBay is racking up millions in sales

3 pieces of advice Tony Hawk says you should know to find success doing what you love

But Guissett was 27 and he wanted to travel. "I don't mind working, but I don't want to be strapped in the same city all the time," he said. So he worked on his projects while traveling to South America, Mexico and throughout the U.S. The problem was, he said, he couldn't find places to stay where he could comfortably work.

"Sometimes there was no workspace or internet, and sometimes the room was not even clean or hotels were too expensive for long stays, and hostels were not really my age group."

Worst of all, he felt professionally isolated.

That's when he came up with the idea of forming a co-working hospitality business that would combine all the elements of great work/life balance and attract a community of like-minded professionals who played as hard as they worked. Guissett beta-tested the concept on Airbnb and Craigslist and immediately found there was a demand. Next he set out looking for properties that met his three criteria: an upscale villa with large, comfortable rooms; a section of the property that could be converted to a large workspace; and it had to be less than five minutes to a decent surf spot.