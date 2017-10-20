Remote work is on the rise. According to Gallup's 2017 poll on the State of the American Workplace, 43 percent of employees spend at least some of their time working in a location different from their co-workers, up from 39 percent in 2012.
The reason: Besides new technology that enables people to be connected from every corner of the world, most people — about 53 percent of the 15,000 adults Gallup surveyed — want a job that offers greater work-life balance and better personal well-being. It seems to be working: Engagement is highest among workers who spend three to four days working remotely, Gallup's survey revealed.
Emmanuel Guisset is keying in on this trend and grabbing the attention of remote designers, developers, entrepreneurs, artists, academics and more, from internet platforms like LinkedIn, Google, Facebook, Zynga and more.
The 34-year-old Belgian native is the founder of Outsite, a collection of nine unique work/play accommodations that cater to the growing community of entrepreneurs and digital nomads. Among Outsite's locations: Costa Rica, Santa Cruz, San Diego, Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, Puerto Rico, Lisbon and Bali.